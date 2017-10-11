Crazy.

Via Daily Caller:

A judge is deciding Wednesday whether the state of Texas must help a teenage illegal immigrant get an abortion — a case that could have serious ramifications.

Even though the 17-year-old illegal immigrant received a judicial waiver allowing her — a minor — to get an abortion, the officers detaining her refuse to take her to an abortion clinic American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyer, Rochelle Garza, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. She refused to make public the girl’s name or country of origin, citing privacy reasons.

“I feel like they are trying to coerce me to carry my pregnancy to term,” the girl told a federal court earlier in October, explaining that she was taken to a crisis pregnancy center instead of an abortion clinic.

The ACLU backs her claim, insisting that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) violates her rights by preventing her from getting an abortion.

Keep reading…