As protests from NFL players during the national anthem and the reactions from owners, fans and politicians continue to spark debate, a former college football player is speaking out after he was cut from the team for kneeling during the national anthem.

“At some point in life, there’s going to be a time when you’ve got to take a stand,” said Gyree Durante. “For me it just happened to be on Saturday afternoon.”

The Norristown native is a sophomore at Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania, and was a backup quarterback on the football team. On Saturday, for the second game in a row, Durante kneeled during the national anthem, a gesture that he said was a protest against social injustices and racism in the country. After doing so, he was kicked off the team.

“I was just taught you fight for what you believe in and you don’t bow to anyone,” Durante said. “I believe heavily in this. So I decided to fight for it.”

A spokeswoman for Albright College said in a statement to NBC10 that Durante was kicked off the team for going against a unified decision.

The players made a team-wide decision to kneel during the coin toss and stand during the national anthem before their Oct. 7 game against Delaware Valley University, according to the spokeswoman.

