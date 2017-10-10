Gross.

Via Smoke Room:

Terry Crews wants everyone to know that the environment of sexual harassment in Hollywood doesn’t only apply to the female stars and Harvey Weinstein isn’t the only person who takes advantage of his position.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor opened up about his own experiences with sexual assault in a series of tweets on Tuesday in which he claimed an unnamed Hollywood executive once “groped” his privates, Page Six reports.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” Crews began. “My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates.”

“Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

Keep reading…