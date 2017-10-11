So what she says is somehow offensive but other things that are actually offensive are just cool.

Via Daily Caller:

Twitter may “refine” some of its policies a couple days after blocking a campaign announcement from Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, the social media company indicated Wednesday.

Blackburn, who is running for Senate, claims in the campaign video to have “stopped the sale of baby body parts,” as she chaired a House panel investigating the purchases of fetal tissue by the nonprofit Planned Parenthood. A representative for Twitter later told Blackburn’s vendors that the ad was removed Monday because the lawmaker’s description of fetal tissue is considered “an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction.”

This is the second time in roughly three weeks Twitter has said it will likely update or alter policies, initially after users complained that a President Donald Trump tweet amounted to a “declaration of war” against North Korea and thus constitutes as threats of violence.

