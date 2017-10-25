What a sick old man.

The Chairman of the Radnor Board of Commissioners has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Philip Ahr, 66, was charged with child pornography possession and child pornography dissemination, sexual abuse of children, and criminal use of communication facility, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

According to the D.A.’s office, on September 21, investigators executed a search warrant on Ahr’s home.

Ahr told investigators he used Yahoo Messenger to sext with unknown individuals, which involved sexual talk about children, the D.A.’s office said.

According to officials, Ahr told detectives that during one of these conversations, an unknown person sent him about a dozen child pornography images of girls who Ahr estimated to be approximately 13-years-old.

Officials said Ahr admitted to detectives that he sent and received images of child porn to and from an individual he was chatting with.

