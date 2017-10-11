



Looks like the carefully assembled power structure hiding all the sexual abuse in Hollywood is taking a huge hit and hopefully going down.

Via Daily Caller:

Ben Affleck has worked with Harvey Weinstein for years and may have been fully aware of his behavior with women according to one of the former Hollywood executive’s accusers. Affleck was one of many Hollywood stars to wait and issue a response to the Weinstein news, perhaps as to not jeopardize their future with the movie mogul. When Affleck finally condemned Weinstein’s actions Tuesday, Rose McGowan was quick to call him out, accusing the “Justice League” star of knowing what was happening all along. McGowan has been tweeting about Weinstein ever since the report from The New York Times dropped last week, exposing the studio head for his decades-long sexual harassment of women in Hollywood. She didn’t hold back when Affleck finally spoke out.

And today turns out Ben may have some issues of his own.

Via Just Jared:

Hilarie Burton is speaking out about being groped by Ben Affleck during his appearance on TRL over a decade ago. The 35-year-old former MTV VJ spoke out after Ben made a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged actions in his sexual assault and harassment scandal. When one fan tweeted that Ben should have “kept quiet,” another fan wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton‘s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.” The incident was reportedly during the actor’s appearance on the show in 2003. Hilarie wrote back, “I didn’t forget.” The fan replied, “I’m so sorry that happened to you.” Keep reading…

