Doubling down:

How dare an employer set rules for employees? For shame, Jerry Jones!

Via Free Beacon:

An ESPN host on Monday compared Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, to a slave owner for his response to national anthem protests in the NFL, just hours after ESPN suspended another network host for attacking Jones on social media and threatening to boycott his advertisers.

Michael Wilbon, co-host of ESPN’s show “Pardon the Interruption,” castigated Jones after the Cowboys owner said that he would bench players who kneel during the national anthem, according to press reports. Wilbon was debating the issue with his co-host, Tony Kornheiser, on air.

“He [Jones] said he wanted to honor the anthem, and it seemed like that was where he was going,” Wilbon said. “But now it just seems like it was as phony as a three-dollar bill. And the word that comes to mind, and I don’t care who doesn’t like me using it, is ‘plantation.'”

Keep reading…