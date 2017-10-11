Allegedly raping at least three women and harassing/assaulting hundreds more tends to put a dent in that marriage.

Via Hollywood Reporter:

Marchesa fashion designer Georgina Chapman is leaving her husband, Harvey Weinstein, after numerous women have come forward about his inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman said Tuesday in a statement to People. A rep for Marchesa did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment.

Hours before Chapman made the announcement of her decision, several more women — including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie — spoke on the record about facing sexual harassment from Weinstein after two bombshell investigative reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker detailed numerous sexual assault and rape allegations leveled against the disgraced movie mogul.

