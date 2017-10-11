Psst, Eminem, you’re still white.

Via Yahoo News:

On BET’s 2017 Hip Hop Awards, Eminem had literally nothing good to say about Donald Trump in an original rap. In Eminem’s cypher, he gutted Trump and headed straight towards the big issues of the day — how Trump has handled natural disasters, gun control and taking a knee saying, “This is his form of distraction, plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform from Nevada, all these horrible tragedies and he would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

Eminem spoke out against how Trump dealt with Charlottesville by supporting klansman and for taking extravagant trips but he also had no tolerance for his supporters. Adopting a twang accent he said, “He’s gonna get rid of all immigrants. He’s gonna build that thing up taller than this. Well, f he does build it, I hope it’s rock solid with bricks. Cuz like him and politics I’m using all of his tricks, cuz I’m throwing that piece of sh*t against the wall until it sticks.”

In the end, Eminem had a clear message of intolerance to his fans who are also Trump supporters, and that protesting Trump is not Un-American saying, “We love our military. We love our country. But we f*cking hate Trump.”