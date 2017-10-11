Is there a country in Europe that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the U.S.? And FYI rape is not ‘behavioral problem.’ If any are within the statute of limitations, ole’ Harvey could be in deep doo.

Via TMZ:

Harvey Weinstein is boarding a private jet Tuesday night, bound for a rehab center in Europe for sex addiction … sources connected with the former mogul tell TMZ.

We’re told Harvey has decided to take the advice of the people around him and leave immediately. We’re told he will enter a live-in facility and will deal both with sex and other behavioral issues.

Keep reading…