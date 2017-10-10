Motive, apart from wanting war, unclear.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man planted a Mason jar filled with explosive chemicals and nails at a western North Carolina airport last week and vowed to “fight a war on U.S. soil,” according to court documents released Tuesday.

The criminal complaint written by an FBI agent said investigators found the improvised explosive device Friday morning at the Asheville airport near a terminal entrance. Asheville police bomb technicians then rendered it safe.

The complaint accuses Michael Christopher Estes of attempted malicious use of explosive materials and unlawful possession of explosives at an airport.

Estes was arrested Saturday, and the complaint says he admitted leaving the explosive device at the airport. The complaint states that Estes “claimed he was getting ready to ‘fight a war on U.S. soil,'” but didn’t elaborate on this alleged motive.

