Yeah, let me think about it… no.

Via Campus Reform:

Mass shootings, including the recent Las Vegas massacre, are caused by “toxic masculinity,” according to a professor at Columbia College Chicago.

Last week, shortly after the horrific shooting in Las Vegas, Philosophy professor Stephen Asma tweeted a link to an op-ed he had written for Aeon in 2016 arguing that “toxic masculinity fuels mass shootings.”

“My article on the weaponized loser seems sadly trenchant every few months. #shooter #ToxicMasculinity #Paddock,” Asma remarked in the tweet, apparently attributing the murderer’s motives to the “toxic masculinity” that Asma blames for other mass shootings.

“The facts of toxic masculinity are rarely discussed after mass shootings, as we beat the usual drums of gun control and mental health…But consider the bigger evolutionary picture,’ Asma writes in the op-ed. “Social life requires the domestication of men…Males must transform from little tyrants, competing for females, to selfless bodyguards and potential providers.”