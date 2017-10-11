It is called history, get over it.

Via WISTV:

After calls for removing Confederate statues across the country, some South Carolina lawmakers suggest expanding the main monument to the C.S.A. on the state capital grounds.

The idea is to expand the Confederate monument already there, by adding walls alongside it bearing the names of African American Confederates.

Representative Mike Burns (R- Greenville) says the bill he’s set to pre-file to get this plan in motion is based on the stories he’s heard of African American Confederate cooks and volunteers who served. He says he’s researched archives and found about 300 of them, based on the pensions they requested.

“Some of it’s bad. Some of it’s good, and if we can bring out this truth and incorporate into the future then we can heal some of this rift that we’ve got going about the monuments,” Burns says.

Burns says it’s about bringing out a ‘historic truth’ that hasn’t been told and recognizing black soldiers for the Confederacy.

“First it was the flag, then the monuments, then the schools, and then the American flag we’re seeing all the flap about it every day on who’s going to stand and who’s going to kneel, who’s going to do what, and we’ve got to find a way to get over this. And this is really genuinely an effort to help,” Burns says.

