Well, aren’t we just Stalinesque?

Via Huff Po:

The name Harvey Weinstein is being purged from Hollywood.

On Monday, Deadline reported that The Weinstein Company is removing Weinstein’s executive producer credit from any TV series he’s worked on, and plans to wipe it from upcoming movie releases.

The outlet also reports that TWC is auditioning ad agencies to change its company name altogether.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that TWC reached out to multiple networks and gave them the green light to scrub his credits in the wake of the bombshell New York Times report that revealed Weinstein had settled at least eight sexual harassment claims throughout his career.

