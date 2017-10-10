Via Daily Caller:

Two mothers are facing charges in Florida after a good Samaritan found the pair unconscious from a heroin overdose in their car with infants in the backseat.

Authorities arrested the mothers, 27-year-old Kristen Leigh O’Connor and 28-year-old June Anne Schweinhart, Oct. 5 after responding to an emergency call placed to Boynton Beach Fire Rescue. One of the women called 911 after the other fell unconscious and started to convulse. She kept police on the line before also falling unconscious, at which point a Good Samaritan got on the phone to explain the situation to the dispatcher, reports ABC Action News.

The incident unfolded after the pair, who allegedly became friends in rehab, decided to buy $60 worth of heroin while in a car with their 1- and 2-month-old babies. The pair were snorting the heroin in a parking garage on S. Federal Highway when they overdosed.

“She’s unconscious right now,” Randy, the Good Samaritan, explained to the dispatcher. “She has shallow breathing. She’s struggling to get air.”

