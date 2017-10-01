No time for the little people.

Via NTK:

Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) visited the Hurricane Matthew-ravaged town of Fair Bluff, NC, but wouldn’t meet with people who lost their homes in the disaster.

A report from WBTV showed the Democrat turning away Fair Bluff residents who tried to speak with him during a hurricane relief photo op in the town.

The relevant segment begins around 4:30 in the video above.

Reporters from WBTV talked to Fair Bluff residents on the streets of the town

“Governor Cooper says he’s going to help us. And our elected officials say, ‘We’re going to help you,’” one man told WBTV, adding that the town feels “forgotten.”

WBTV attended an event that Cooper was holding in the town and pointed out that many residents who tried to speak with the governor were turned away.

“We have been asking for about a week now to do an interview with the governor’s coordinator who’s supposed to be coordinating Hurricane Matthew relief, but they never got back to us,” a WBTV reporter tells the camera before confronting Cooper.

