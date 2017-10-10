Scummy enablers.

Via Washington Examiner:

Journalist Sharon Waxman is accusing the New York Times of killing a story that documented Harvey Weinstein’s mistreatment of women more than a decade ago.

Set off by a New York Times article that attacked Weinstein’s “media enablers” in the wake the paper’s revelations about his history of miconduct, Waxman, founder and CEO of TheWrap, described her frustrating experience reporting on his behavior for the New York Times 13 years ago. In a Sunday article, Waxman said “she got the green light to look into oft-repeated allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein” back in 2004, an assignment that took her to both London and Rome where she apparently uncovered legitimate evidence pointing to the producer’s pattern of abuse.

But the story never ran. From Waxman’s account:

After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted.

I was told at the time that Weinstein had visited the newsroom in person to make his displeasure known. I knew he was a major advertiser in the Times, and that he was a powerful person overall.

