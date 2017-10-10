Not a peaceful protester. The video of his beating got picked up by media. But him attacking at least one man before that did not.

Via Daily Caller:

Deandre Harris, the black man seen being beaten on video by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va. during the “Unite the Right” rally in August, is now facing a felony charge.

A magistrate issued the warrant Monday. Harris is accused of attacking another man first, and is wanted on charges of unlawful wounding.

A police detective “verified” the alleged victim’s claims, according to a statement from Charlottesville Police.

Exclusive footage recorded by The Daily Caller News Foundation during the August rally captured the moment at least five individuals brutally attacked Harris with an array of blunt objects.

