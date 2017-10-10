This case has revealed what hypocrites these people are. It isn’t about women. It’s about power.

Fashion designer Donna Karan is standing by Hollywood media mogul and Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against him that surfaced last week.

Karan was asked on Sunday at the CinéFashion Film Awards to weigh in on the scandal that had surrounded the film mogul over the weekend. Unlike Hollywood actresses like Meryl Streep and Judy Dench, who have denounced Weinstein’s behavior, Karan shied away from attacking Weinstein and instead castigated the women who made the allegations against him, according to the Daily Mail:

She told a reporter: ‘I think we have to look at ourselves. Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified. Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it’s been a hard time for women.

‘To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?

‘And what are we throwing out to our children today about how to dance and how to perform and what to wear? How much should they show?’ Karan’s comments are striking as a legend in the fashion world and having designed women’s clothing for decades.

