He can toss out any executive order made by Obama (and likely should). And he can make an executive order as to a law if it’s ‘clarifying.’ But he cannot legally make an executive order that repeals Obamacare any more than Obama with his ‘pen and phone’ could create or change law. Doesn’t matter if it’s a favorable result. It’s counter the Constitution.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump declared he would get a repeal to the Affordable Care Act by executive order if he needed early Tuesday morning.

“Since Congress can’t get its act together on HealthCare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people – FAST,” the president tweeted, suggesting that an executive order is on the way that will address health care.

The House of Representatives passed a measure that would have repealed the bill nationally known as Obamacare over the summer, but the Senate remains unable to pass legislation.

