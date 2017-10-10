Update to this story. ESPN finds themselves between a rock and a hard place.

Via Daily Caller:

ESPN, already unpopular with conservatives, is now facing the possibility of a boycott from furious liberals over the sports network’s suspension of host Jemele Hill.

ESPN suspended Hill for calling for a boycott of the Dallas Cowboys’ advertisers after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threatened to bench any player who kneeled during the anthem. Hill’s boycott was her second violation of ESPN’s social media policies, the network said. She previously stirred controversy by calling President Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter.

The backlash against ESPN for Hill’s suspension began almost immediately among left-wing activists and celebrities, many of whom used the hashtag “#BoycottESPN” on social media.

“Dear [ESPN] suspending [Jemele Hill] doesn’t make you seem biased, bigoted or racist all,” actor Greg Proops wrote. “Boo. Not watching till she’s back.”

