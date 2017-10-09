Unreal. How many months have they been beating the Trump team up and calling this evidence of collusion when it was nothing and even CNN now proves it.

Via Newsmax:

The controversial June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Russians, Donald Trump Jr. and others was indeed about the Magnitsky Act, not dishing dirt on Hillary Clinton, CNN reported.

Documents provided to CNN back Trump Jr.’s account — and that of Jared Kushner — that the meeting was insignificant and a waste of their time.

An attorney for the Russian billionaire who requested the meeting provided the documents to CNN, and suggested the mixup originated with the publicist who brokered the meet and greet with Trump Jr., Kushner and other members of President Donald Trump’s campaign.

