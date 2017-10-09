Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence “made football bow” in their campaign against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, ESPN host Dan Le Batard conceded on Monday.

The Miami Dolphins’ requirement that players stand for the flag and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ threat to bench any player who kneels during the anthem were both clear wins for Trump and Pence, said Le Batard, the co-host of ESPN’s “Highly Questionable.”

Pence walked out of the Indianapolis Colts’ game against the San Francisco 49’ers after players knelt during the national anthem. Trump claimed credit for Pence’s walkout on Sunday, saying that he instructed the vice president to leave the game if players disrespected the American flag.

Le Batard’s co-host, Sarah Spain, trashed Pence’s walk-out as “a waste of money, waste of time and an embarrassment considering what else is going on in our country.”

