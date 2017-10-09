Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, called herself “first lady” in a Monday interview with CBS ahead of the release of her memoir.

The president’s current wife and first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, fired back at Ivana’s comments, calling them “attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

“I have the direct number to the White House but I don’t really want to call him there because Melania is there and I don’t really want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife, OK? I’m first lady, OK?” Ivana told ABC.

