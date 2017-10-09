Shocker.

Via Townhall:

You’ve heard by now Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is finally being held accountable for decades of alleged sexual harassment and abuse. Today he was fired by the company he co-founded.

In the political world, it’s a full blown scandal. A handful of Democrats have returned campaign money donated by Weinstein, while many more are happy to keep it. The DNC decided to launder a tiny fractionof the dirty dollars to other Democrat groups, rather than return it or donate to women’s organizations.

Over the years, Weinstein has donated and raised hundreds-of-thousands of dollars for Democrats. In 2016, he served as a fundraising bundler for Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

As a feminist who says all women should be believed when making allegations of sexual harassment or assault, Clinton sure has been quiet in the wake of the Weinstein revelations.

She’s been busy tweeting about the NRA and against President Trump for days, but has been silent on Weinstein.

