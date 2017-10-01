Via The Hill:

ESPN has suspended host Jemele Hill for a for what it said was a second violation of the network’s social media guidelines on Monday.

Hill in a tweet said her followers should consider boycotting advertisers of of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after Jones threatened to bench any player who kneels during the national anthem.

“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines,” the network said in a statement. “She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet.

Keep reading…