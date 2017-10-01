Understatement of the century.

Via Daily Mail:

He spent more than a decade in hiding after his ‘blasphemous’ novel led a Muslim leader to put a price on his head.

But almost 30 years after writing The Satanic Verses, Sir Salman Rushdie has risked angering Islamists again by saying he could not face reading the ‘unenjoyable’ Koran.

Asked if Islam’s central text should be edited to make the religion seem ‘more humane’, the Man Booker prize winner replied: ‘Editing the Koran seems like a mug’s game.

‘It’s not a very enjoyable book because most of it is not narrative.

‘The big difference between the Old Testament, the New Testament and the Koran is that the Koran has the least narrative of them.

‘Only about a quarter of the book is stories.

‘A third of the book is fulminations against the unbeliever and how they will rot in hell. Another third of the book is laws, how you should behave.

‘So no I wouldn’t edit it because then I’d have to read it, and I don’t want to do that.’