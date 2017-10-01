because of course they did!

Via Washington Examiner:

Activists block a major downtown road to protest a Supreme Court decision on immigration Thursday June 23, 2016, in Phoenix Arizona. The crowed gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Phoenix to voice dismay at the Supreme Court decision blocking President Barack Obama’s plan to shield millions living in the U.S. illegally from deportation. (AP Photo/

A newly obtained memo shows that a top Obama legal office interfered with key immigration investigators in deportation cases, bolstering a congressional charge that the government was losing half of those legal cases on purpose, according to an immigration reform group.

The 2013 memo from former Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputy legal adviser Riah Ramlogan required that prosecutors get permission from her office before putting ICE agents on the stand in courtrooms.

Keep reading…