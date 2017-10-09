I don’t think you have enough radicals behind you to do that.

Via Daily Caller:

ESPN pundit Jemele Hill wants fans to boycott the sponsors of the Dallas Cowboys following remarks from owner Jerry Jones.

Jones said Sunday that he will bench players who refuse to stand for the national anthem, and apparently that didn’t sit too well with Hill.

“Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ’s statement, boycott his advertisers,” she tweeted in part late Sunday night after his comments.

Keep reading…