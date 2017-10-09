Via Daily Caller:

CNN’s Symone Sanders said Sunday that white people “do not get to” criticize black protesters.

Sanders, appearing on, “CNN Newsroom With Fredricka Whitfield,” said to conservative pundit Ben Ferguson, “White people do not get to tell black folks or anybody else what is acceptable form of protest.”

Ferguson responded, “Not everything’s about race Symone. Not everything is about race” to which she responded, “Maybe not for you is it, but for folks who are protesting police…the issue of policy brutality is absolutely about race.”

