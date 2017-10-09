Yikes!

Via Biz Pac Review:

Saturday Night Live’s most recent edition featuring host Gal Gadot managed to cover a host of relevant issues including politics, last Sunday’s tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas and the release of O.J. Simpson, but they somehow suspiciously ignored the massive sexual harassment scandal involving prominent liberal movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

And they aren’t the only ones. According to Daily Mail, “A-list actresses like Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman and Gwyneth Paltrow who have used their fame to encourage and support women and who have worked with Weinstein have said nothing. They are not alone in their silence either, as many other women who have sung the praises of Weinstein while speaking out against harassment also went mute as of Friday afternoon, including: Kate Hudson, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Renee Zellweger, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz, Toni Collette, Minnie Driver and Uma Thurman.”

Of course, Occam’s Razor suggests the motive behind the ‘head turning.’ Weinstein is one of their own, a liberal Hollywood type who takes all the right positions on all the right issues. Nevermind that his actual actions belie his lifelong positions.

As to SNL’s reasons, creator Lorne Michaels seemed to admit that his show made a conscious decision not to lampoon Weinstein because, well, “It’s a New York thing.”

