Via Daily Caller:

Three men reportedly vandalized a statue of Christopher Columbus in Chicago Saturday.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a bystander saw three males vandalizing the European explorer’s effigy, causing them to flee. However, “one tumbled off his bike and was held by the witness until Monroe District police officers got there and placed the 30-year-old under arrest, police said.”

Columbus Day is set to be celebratedon Monday, and many leftists see the holiday as offensive.

Some left-wing “antifascist” activists have decided to deface statues of Christopher Columbus this weekend to protest his holiday. It is unclear if these men were part of an antifa group.

