Update to this story. But it was previously reported in March that he was going to stand, according to ESPN. The CBS reporter was just operating off that report.

Via NY Post:

Pro-football quarterback Colin Kaepernick has no plans to stand for the national anthem if he gets another job in the league, his girlfriend said Sunday, following reports he would spike his protest given a second shot.

“The reports that Colin will stand for the anthem are completely false! He has never discussed this with anyone,” tweeted Kaepernick’s gal pal, Nessa Diab, after stories that he would change his tune to land a job surfaced again Sunday.

Kaepernick quoted Winston Churchill in own tweet Sunday, also implying that reports were false.

“A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. Winston S. Churchill,” the former San Francisco 49ers hurler wrote.

Keep reading…