Via Biz Pac Review:

California became the first sanctuary state last week, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not care.

ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan said his agency had “no choice” other than to apprehend illegal aliens in California work sites and neighborhoods despite Gov. Jerry Brown signing the sanctuary legislation.

The new law takes effect on January 1, 2018 and bars authorities from asking people about their legal status and prevents law enforcement from cooperating with the feds on immigration.

But Homan warned that the law might encourage illegal aliens to flock to the state.

“Ultimately, SB54 helps shield removable aliens from immigration enforcement and creates another magnet for more illegal immigration, all at the expense of the safety and security of the very people it purports to protect,” he said in a statement on the ICE website.

Keep reading…