The vast right-wing conspiracy lives on!

While the cat appears to have her mother’s tongue, Chelsea Clinton has weighed in on the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.

…sort of.

Opting not to voice her own opinion, the daughter of the failed presidential candidate shared on social media Saturday a 7-part thread from Judd Legum, editor and founder of the George Soros-backed left-wing political advocacy site Think Progress.

Legum began with the prerequisite condemnation of Weinstein, calling the Democrat donor’s alleged behavior “despicable,” before quickly distracting from that behavior by launching into a political attack on the right, and by extension, President Donald Trump.

An action similar to that seen from Weinstein himself:

