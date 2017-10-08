Via Fox News:

Vice President Mike Pence spoke out on Sunday about why he left a football game between the Indianapolis Colts-San Francisco 49ers game, the same day it emerged that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has said he’d stand for the national anthem if he can play in the NFL once more.

“I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence tweeted.

Several 49ers players reportedly knelt for the anthem on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Last year, while a quarterback for the 49ers, Kaepernick sat or kneeled during the national anthem at football games, protesting the police treatment of minorities.

