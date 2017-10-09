Unaccompanied minor.

Via WISTV:

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a woman’s body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.

Deputies said they received a “frantic” call from a woman, a friend of the victim, who said there had been a shooting along the 400 block of Saluda Dam Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they quickly located a man who matched the description of the suspect but the victim was nowhere to be found. Air support, K-9s and deputies on foot were called in to assist in the search.

Just before 3 p.m., Master Deputy Ryan Flood confirmed a victim had been located and she was pronounced deceased. Her body was found approximately 300 yards away in the woods off Saluda Dam Road near Frady Road in Greenville, and deputies said she appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound.

He said a male was in custody in connection with the incident, which appeared to be isolated. He was identified as 19-year-old Daniel De Jesus Rangel-Sherrer.[…]

A judge denied bond for Rangel-Sherrer during an early morning hearing on Thursday.

Several members of Martinez-Gonzalez’ family were in the courtroom for the bond hearing. The victim’s father asked why his daughter had been killed and what prompted the violence.

Rangel-Sherrer will remain behind bars at Greenville County Detention Center until his next court hearing.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Rangel-Sherrer is a Mexican national living illegally in the U.S. ICE issued a detainer for Rangel-Sherrer following his arrest.

