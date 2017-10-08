Had no problem ripping heck out of Trump for things he said but no problem with the actual actions of this guy, which may include alleged assaults.

Via Mediaite:

Saturday Night Live played it safe this weekend by not drawing any attention to the ongoing sex scandal involving powerful film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Hollywood was rocked by a bombshell report from The New York Times that Weinstein has a documented history of sexual harassment accusations that span decades. He has since taken a “leave of absence” from his studio The Weinstein Co. and was reportedly suspended from his company while it conducts its own investigation.

