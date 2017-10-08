Wood has been a terrific actor for decades. He’s also become a conservative Twitter powerhouse.

Via Fox News:

Just weeks after James Woods said he was blacklisted in Hollywood because of his conservative views, the Oscar-nominated actor said he was retiring from the industry.

Woods tweeted this summer that he had “accepted the fact that” he was blacklisted from Hollywood because of his views. He has said being conservative has made it tough to find work in Hollywood the past few years.

The “Casino” actor has twice been nominated for an Academy Award and has won an Emmy Award three times. His movie credits include “Salvador (1986)” and “Ghosts of Mississippi (1996),” both of which earned him a nomination for an Oscar. He’s also played H.R. Haldeman in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon (1995),” starred alongside Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford in Sydney Pollack’s “The Way We Were (1973)” and was also in Martin Scorsese’s epic crime drama “Casino (1995).”

