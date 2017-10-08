

Via NY Post:

Turning his life around…

A black teenager has been arrested for assaulting a stranger allegedly for being white, police said Friday.

Devon Ahmad, 18, of Amityville, LI, was riding an elevator with a 65-year-old man at 257 W. 39th St. in the Garment District around 5:15 p.m. Thursday when he allegedly first began a verbal attack.

“White people suck. I hate white people. White people are the source of my problems,” said Ahmad, who is black, to the white man, according to cops.

When the elevator reached the ground floor and the doors opened, things turned physical. Ahmad punched the victim multiple times, causing swelling and bruising to the right side of his face, police said.

Keep reading…