After a couple of days of being called out for her hypocrisy and tanking her ambulance-chasing career, she decided her development deal with Weinstein wasn’t worth it.

Feminist attorney Lisa Bloom announced Saturday she had resigned as an advisor to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, the subject of a bombshell article this week detailing decades of sexual harassment complaints against him.

“I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein,” Bloom wrote on Twitter. “My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.”

Bloom’s decision to assist Weinstein in the first place raised eyebrows given her work defending alleged victims of sexual harassment, not the accused themselves. Her mother, feminist attorney Gloria Allred, said this week she would not have represented Weinstein if asked.

