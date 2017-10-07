What a scummy bastard.

Via Washington Examiner:

Police found a note in the hotel room of Stephen Paddock, the gunman behind the mass shooting in Las Vegas, that had hand-written calculations about where he needed to aim to kill as many people as possible.

In an interview that will be aired Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Officer Dave Newton from the Las Vegas Police Department’s K-9 unit said he noticed a note on the shooter’s bedside table after officers entered the room. The note was next to one of the windows that Paddock smashed with a hammer to clear an opening to fire into the crowd from his 32nd-floor hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

“I could see on it he had written the distance, the elevation he was on, the drop of what his bullet was gonna be for for the crowd,” Newton said. “So he had had that written down and figured out so he would know where to shoot to hit his targets from there.”

