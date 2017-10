Money where mouth is for once.

Via Washington Examiner:

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” said Saturday that she would pull book deals from a company associated with Harvey Weinstein if he does not resign following accusations from multiple women about sexual harassment.

“I have a three-book deal with Weinstein Books, through Hachette,” she tweeted Saturday. “I can’t go forward with those books unless Harvey resigns.”

