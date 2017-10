CNN tries to demonstrate a #bumpstock on an AR-15 by equipping it w/a suppressor & grenade launcher.

They did NOT add the bump stock.πŸ€¦β€β™‚οΈ pic.twitter.com/v2hhFLfC0h

— Ryan Saavedra πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@RealSaavedra) October 7, 2017