Hillary refuses to even return $5,000 she got from Backpage.com which was accused of helping promote child prostitution. Both she and Obama got a bundle from Weinstein and because he fundraised for them.

Via Free Beacon:

The Democratic National Committee announced Friday that it is still holding onto most of the money it received from Hollywood mogul and alleged sexual harasser Harvey Weinstein.

The DNC will donate just ten percent of the almost $300,000 received from Weinstein, money that will go to organizations close to the Democratic Party: EMILY’s List, Emerge America, and Higher Heights, all of which predominately help Democratic candidates running for office.

“The DNC’s response to the Harvey Weinstein matter is shockingly bad — even by Washington standards,” Alexandra Smith of the conservative opposition research firm America Rising said. “‘Donating’ a mere 10 percent of the entire Weinstein contribution to another left-leaning political action committee is a complete embarrassment.”

