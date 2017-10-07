What a reassuring comment after such a horrible attack.

In the aftermath of the mass murder in Las Vegas, a UNLV history professor told her class this week that she had predicted “people will die” when Donald Trump was elected president.

Assistant professor Tessa Winkelmann made comments to her History 407 class Thursday afternoon that put some of the blame for Sunday’s shooting on Trump. Just four days earlier, a gunman killed 58 people and wounded 489 at a country music festival on the Strip.

“Right when he got elected, I told my classes, three semesters ago, that some of us won’t be affected by this presidency, but others are going to die,” Winkelmann says in the video obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Other people will die because of this.”

A student in the class was “dumbfounded” by Winkelmann’s comments and found them “appalling.” The student wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.

