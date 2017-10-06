Concerts and a connection to the Philipines. Sounds like Las Vegas.

Three men were arrested for an ISIS-inspired plot to target concerts and subways in New York, according to an NBC report Friday.

The arrests, which took place in the summer, came before the suspects could acquire weapons.

According to the NYPost, three were arrested–Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, a Canadian citizen, Talha Haroon an American from Pakistan, and Russell Salic, who was arrested in the Philippines.

Talha Haroon reportedly said, “I wanna kill . . . them in thousands,” adding, “We have to make a ocean out of their blood…leave no one standing.”

