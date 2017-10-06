Via Daily Caller:

The FBI Counterterrorism Division warned about the potential violence that could come from members of “Black Identity Extremists” (BIE), according to a document obtained by Foreign Policy.

The Aug. 3 document warns of the potential violence that members of the BIE movement could possibly perform against American law enforcement officers, Foreign Policy reported Friday.

“The FBI assesses it is very likely Black Identity Extremist (BIE) perceptions of police brutality against African Americans spurred an increase in premeditated, retaliatory lethal violence against law enforcement and will very likely serve as justification for such violence,” the document read. Foreign Policy notes that the document was marked for official use.

Keep reading…