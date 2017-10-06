Everything’s connected.

Via Biz Pac Review:

If you’re wondering why the National Football League has not cracked down on unpatriotic players protesting the national anthem, all you have to do is follow the money.

Tax records show the NFL players union is in cahoots with anti-American leftist billionaire George Soros.

The NFLPA (National Football League Players Association) donated money to the Soros-funded Center for Community Change Action, a left-wing activist group that bankrolls anti-Trump protests, according to tax documents released by 2ndVote.

“The NFLPA has financially supported at least two more left-wing, anti-Trump activist groups,” 2ndVote reported. Not surprisingly, the NFLPA union has defended football players’ rights to disrespect the national anthem at NFL games.

