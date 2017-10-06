Maybe ISIS wasn’t lying.

Via Daily Caller:

A former FBI profiler raised questions about the Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock’s travels on CNN Friday.

CNN host Brooke Baldwin asked, “We have this just in. Sources telling CNN the gunman took 20 cruises, many of them to foreign ports in Europe and the Middle East. So investigators are trying to put a profile together. Is that of significance to you?”

Former FBI profiler Mary Ellen O’Toole said, “It is because it gives us a lot more insights into what his behavior was like on those cruises. What was he doing? Was he also involved in doing surveillance of other locations internationally? Was he traveling with other people? If so, who are they?

Keep reading…